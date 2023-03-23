A $263,444 grant from Helmsley Charitable Trust will help CHI-St. Joseph’s Health purchase a state-of-the-art ultrasound equipment that is pictured.
PARK RAPIDS — The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has granted $263,444 to CHI St. Joseph’s Health to purchase two ultrasound machines as part of a $26.4 million ultrasound initiative in Minnesota.

The initiative includes nearly $18.3 million to help Minnesota hospitals and health centers purchase ultrasound imaging devices and an additional $8.1 million to boost sonography and point of care ultrasound (POCUS) training opportunities across the state.

