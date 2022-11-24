ST. PAUL — A recent study found that more than 1.3 million Americans with diabetes rationed their insulin because of cost concerns by skipping doses, taking less insulin than needed, or delaying buying insulin to save money.

During National Diabetes Month, MNsure and the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy remind Minnesotans that the Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program provides fast, reliable help for those who need insulin and may be struggling to afford this life-saving drug.

