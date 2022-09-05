The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced an investment of $1 million to improve maternal health and implement the White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis in Minnesota.
Funding aims to help reduce disparities in maternal outcomes and support the state in tackling inequities in maternal health.
“Today, Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause in this country than White women. That has to change,” said HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson. “To make meaningful change, we need to center our work on the individuals and families we are serving, and that is what today’s investments aim to do. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to prioritizing equity and reducing the unacceptable disparities in maternal and infant health. Through these awards, we are taking additional action to implement the Blueprint that the President and Vice President have laid out for driving impactful solutions and providing our nation’s families with the support and resources they need to lead healthy lives.”
About 700 people die each year during pregnancy or in the year after. Thousands of women each year have unexpected outcomes of labor and delivery with serious short- or long-term health consequences. Rural populations tend to have worse maternal health outcomes than individuals living in urban areas, and there are disparities experienced by racial and ethnic groups.
