Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s physician clinics in Crosby, Baxter, Breezy Point and Longville will be open until noon Dec. 24 and be closed Dec. 25 in observation of the Christmas holiday.  Those needing medical care on those days may access CRMC’s Emergency Department.

Both the Crosby clinic, located inside the main hospital entrance, and the Baxter Clinic at 13205 Isle Drive behind Wal-Mart are open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Breezy Point Clinic at 30833 North Star Drive is open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Longville’s Clinic is located at 180 Jordan Lane and open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For an appointment in Crosby, call (218) 546-7462; in Baxter call (218) 454-7600; in Breezy Point call (218) 568-4926; and in Longville call (218) 363-3300.

