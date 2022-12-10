ST. PAUL — “Building Resilience on your Farm and in your Family,” the 2023 Women in Ag Network Conference, will be February 7 in Willmar at the Willmar Conference Center (240 23rd Street SE).

This event will be a day of learning and networking for women involved in agriculture. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the conference program from 9 to 3 p.m.

