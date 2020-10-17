GRAND RAPIDS — 4-H is a youth development program offered through the University of Minnesota Extension and part of a national program sponsored by the USDA. Available for youth beginning in kindergarten, 4-H’ers participate in hands-on learning experiences in STEM, leadership and civic engagement, animal science, creative arts and much more.
Through 4-H’s learn-by-doing process, youth obtain essential life skills such as problem solving, decision making, coping and communicating that help them succeed in school, community and career. Research shows that youth who participate in 4-H have better grades and are more emotionally engaged with school, are more than twice as likely to be civically active and contribute to their communities.
4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future in communities across the country. In 4-H, we believe every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed. We believe every child should have the skills they need to make a difference in the world.
Here in the Northeast Region, 4-H is working to help all children reach their full potential by offering a Fall Catalog of Opportunities. All opportunities will be virtual and offered free of charge for youth in Kindergarten through a year past high school. To participate, visit z.umn.edu/ne-fall-catalog and register for one or more of these great programs!
• Wild About Wildlife: come discover the world of wildlife with 4-H.
• Let’s Get Cooking 4-H: join us to learn to prepare healthy, tasty snacks and meals.
• 4-H Wood Shop: the 4-H Wood Shop invites you to build with us.
• Cute and Cuddly 4-H Afterschool Program: come explore different types of companion animals.
• 4-H Healthy Sprouts: come and learn how to grow your own food by joining 4-H Healthy Sprout.
