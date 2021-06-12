Alger-Eaves 30th wedding anniversary
Photo submitted

Stuart Alger and Patricia Eaves of St. Paul will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary at the Chase Hotel in Walker Aug. 10, 2021. The private family celebration will be hosted by Stuart’s parents, the Rev. James and JoAnn Alger. Rev. Alger married the couple in Onigum. Stuart, a real estate attorney, and Pat, a retired computer programmer, have two children and three grandchildren.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments