BEMIDJI — Beginning this year, the Bemidji area has a new community advocate working to build relationships among neighbors and foster a connection to nature and conservation.
Rashelle Brown is serving as Bemidji’s first Community Stewardship Facilitator.
Community Stewardship Facilitators are AmeriCorps members and part of a broader Climate Impact Corps, a program designed to use “evidence-based strategies and the power of national service to help communities mitigate and prepare for climate change.” The program partners with nonprofit organizations and government agencies to achieve their mission and provide site coordinators for individual Facilitators.
Conservation Minnesota is hosting Facilitators this term in Bemidji as well as in Winona and Moorhead. Working together, they will help mitigate and prepare for climate change impacts through community service projects. Their work is centered on bringing people together across regions, backgrounds, and beliefs to find real solutions and protect people and places from the adverse impacts of pollution.
“I’m excited to work alongside community members in Bemidji and the northern lakes region to protect our cherished water, land, and habitat,” said Conservation Minnesota’s member Community Stewardship Facilitator, Rashelle Brown. “There’s a lot of good work already happening up here, and I look forward to engaging even more people in conversations and projects that can really make a difference in our area.”
Conservation Minnesota is a nonprofit organization committed to protecting people and places from the adverse impacts of pollution and climate change while ensuring that everyone who calls Minnesota home has access to the Great Outdoors and opportunities to enjoy it. The organization starts by listening to the concerns of community members. Sign up to volunteer and share your conservation concerns at www.conservationminnesota.org/volunteer
