Minnesota’s favorite apples, such as Honeycrisp, Haralson, Regent, and Honeygold, will ripen throughout the month of September. Minnesota-grown apples are available now at apple orchards and can be found at local grocery stores and farmers markets throughout the fall.
Despite the winter chills and wet spring, growers across the state are excited about harvest season. Tracy Heald of Country Blossom Farm in Alexandria said, “The apples are looking great. We have lots of SweeTango and Honeycrisp. The harvest is going to be good!”
A trip to the orchard is a great way to get the family outside and help kids understand how their food grows. Apple orchards are also a family-fun destination with some also featuring pumpkins, squash, corn mazes, wagon rides and petting zoos.
Dane Diede of Blossom Hill Orchard and Farm in Preston said people are happy that the long-awaited apple season has finally arrived. “People are excited. They start asking about apples in July. Minnesotans love apples!”
Weather conditions can vary throughout Minnesota and orchard owners recommend calling or checking websites in advance to verify hours and to check availability of apple varieties.
The Minnesota Grown Directory is available in print and online, and is a great resource for finding local apple orchards or farmers markets. The 2019 Directory includes 118 apple orchards. Free, printed copies of the Directory may be ordered online or by calling (888) TOURISM (868-7476).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.