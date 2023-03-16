Spring is on its way and classes and activities are gearing up at Balsam Moon Preserve, a non-profit organization located 10 miles west and south of Pine River on the edge of the Foothills State Forest.  

April 21 will honor Earth Day with a meditation and walk on the labyrinth in the woods from 10 to 11 a.m. All are welcome to come focus on this special day.

