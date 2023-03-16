Spring is on its way and classes and activities are gearing up at Balsam Moon Preserve, a non-profit organization located 10 miles west and south of Pine River on the edge of the Foothills State Forest.
April 21 will honor Earth Day with a meditation and walk on the labyrinth in the woods from 10 to 11 a.m. All are welcome to come focus on this special day.
Gardening 101 with Master Gardener Geoff Davidge will run April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. He’ll present basic information on soil health, seed starting, garden planning, growing, composting, and harvesting. Though this is geared to a beginner gardener, there is always new information to be gained by participating.
A StoryWalk Daycamp especially for children ages 6-12 is offered April 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. and will feature an adventure along a trail in the woods featuring a story, movements and activities. Snacks, craft and daypack exercise will also be part of the adventure. Space is limited so sign up early.
Backcountry Cooking is April 30 from 2 to 5 p.m. will engage participants in hands-on cooking over an open fire and using a camp stove while learning safety in nature. You’ll even get to taste your creations!
Schedule a sustainability tour/visit that can include a lunch or snack, or schedule your group meeting out in nature. Facilities include screened pavilion, campfire, labyrinth, nature trails, pond, wood-fired barrel oven, flower and vegetable gardens, orchard, StoryWalk trail, deep winter greenhouse and numerous applications of solar energy. There are also limited overnight facilities for a simple rustic experience in the cordwood constructed cabins should you wish to schedule an overnight.
About fees: Balsam Moon practices an economy of “reciprocity,” giving in accordance to what you receive (i.e., labor, money, goods needed, etc.), for a balance; it is not “required.” We trust that participants will honor a different way of doing economy.
Balsam Moon Preserve is a non-profit organization sharing an alternative, sustainable, spiritual place of peace, honoring the earth and all living things. They offer trails, workshops on site and on-line, gardens, a labyrinth, demonstrations of solar uses and alternative building methods, overnight stays, pizza nights in the summer and opportunities to gather in community sharing our common humanity. Balsam Moon Preserve is located at 3148 Bungo Creek Ln SW, Pine River (6 miles west of Pine River on CR 2 and 5 miles south on CR 25).
They acknowledge the harm done particularly to Native and Indigenous Peoples by the false narrative of a colonial perspective of history. Given that awareness, they act with care for the Earth and all its creatures, and seek to regenerate the land by how they live on it. This place resides on the lands of the: Očhéthi Šakówiŋ (Lakota / Dakota); Mdewakanton (sub-tribe of the Isanti Dakota); and Anishinabewaki.
