All are welcome to celebrate Arbor Day at the Northland Arboretum May 1, from noon to 4 p.m., by getting outdoors and discovering the Arboretum and all that its 500 acres has to offer at a free event for the entire family.
Interact with Pine Grove Zoo animals and baby animals, participate in a Master Naturalist guided tour, make a May Day basket, join a guided bird walk, participate in a scavenger hunt, and learn about the fitness and dog walk trails. In educational seminars, learn about the trees of the Arb followed by walk to identify species; area wildlife and their habitat; healing through nature; and beekeeping.
All activities will be outdoors, except for the educational seminars and a silent auction. COVID precautions will be taken. Seating for the educational seminars will adhere to social distancing guidelines and a limited number of people will be allowed at each session. Those planning to attend the educational seminars are asked to register in advance using the Sign Up Genius app at northlandarb.org or by calling (218) 829-8770.
The Northland Arboretum is in the heart of Brainerd and Baxter at 14250 Conservation Drive, behind the Westgate Mall. Attendees will be able to wind through the woods viewing a mosaic of habitats including magnificent gardens, a waterfall, garden pond, wetlands, a stream, shrub bog, aquatic plants, native grasses and wildflowers, Norway Pine plantation and Jack Pine savanna. They will also be able to hike along the nearly 12 miles of trails.
Each year, Minnesota celebrates Arbor Day on the last Friday of April and Arbor Month during the entire month of May. This year, the Department of Natural Resources is recommending residents celebrate by planting trees to reduce the effects of climate change or by picking up trash left behind after the winter snow melt. If you are interested in participating in the Earth Day clean up hosted by the Arboretum on Thursday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; please call the Arboretum and register for a volunteer slot.
Because Arbor Day is dedicated to the planting, care, and conservation of trees, the first 300 attendees will receive a free tree sapling to plant. The first 500 youth will also receive a free event backpack. There will also be numerous educational booths and complimentary refreshments provided by Culligan, Cub Foods, GoGo squeeZ, Old Dutch Foods and Super One.
Thanks to major sponsors Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Essentia Health and Mike’s Tree Service, the event is free for the community to attend. For more information, visit northlandarb.org
