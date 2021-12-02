WADENA — BookEnds Online Edition will feature M. E. Fuller and her newest cozy book, “Blood on the Bridal Wreath,” Dec. 11 at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 867 0338 5655.
“Blood on the Bridal Wreath”, is the first of a four-book series called Filthy Dirty Garden Gloves. From its great title to its delicious ending, this delightfully clever mystery is a remarkable romp with a devoted cat owner and expert gardener who seems to attract both danger and devotion.
To find out more about BookEnds Online Edition or to watch recordings of previous BookEnds programs visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org
BookEnds Online Edition is made possible, in part, by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.