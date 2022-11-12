BRAINERD — Journalist and bestselling author Beth Macy, in partnership with Essentia Health, is hosting a virtual presentation to discuss the stigma surrounding substance use disorder.
The presentation will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Titled “Hope and Help: America’s Overdose Crisis,” Macy will present evidence-based pathways for getting people into care; the need for health care teams to meet substance use disorder patients with nonjudgmental care; and harm reduction as a gateway into medication-assisted therapy.
Macy is best known for her books “Dopesick,” which inspired the Hulu limited series of the same name, and “Raising Lazarus.”
This is the third seminar Macy has hosted with Essentia in the last year.
This event is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $1 million, with 0 percent financed by non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor are they an endorsement by, the HRSA, HHS or the U.S. government.
In addition to Macy’s presentation, the grant will help create a plan to implement prevention, treatment and recovery programming over the next three years.
