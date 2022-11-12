BRAINERD — Journalist and bestselling author Beth Macy, in partnership with Essentia Health, is hosting a virtual presentation to discuss the stigma surrounding substance use disorder.

The presentation will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Titled “Hope and Help: America’s Overdose Crisis,” Macy will present evidence-based pathways for getting people into care; the need for health care teams to meet substance use disorder patients with nonjudgmental care; and harm reduction as a gateway into medication-assisted therapy.

