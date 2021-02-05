Participants in BI-CAP Head Start’s Young Parent Program have positive experiences in the program, including feeling supported by a sense of community.
The goal of the program is to assist parents to be successful in completing educational goals and to be engaged in the development of their child.
BI-CAP Head Start’s Young Parent Program started in July 2018. It took a year to plan, recruit and implement this program. The target families are teens and first-time young parents. This program is funded with state funds to meet the unmet need in the community.
Parents who participate are teens or young parents who have an infant or toddler-aged children. As part of the program, participants are required to attend school: high school or be earning their GED; attending college for the first time (or returning to college); or attending a trade school.
This program, which follows the school year calendar, offers center-base programming for the children as well as home visits and socialization events during the summer months. The classroom runs in Bemidji with two teachers; Rena Nipp, Vicki Qualley and one teacher aide, Serena Johnson. While the children are at school, parents attend classes.
Coordinator Lindsey Olding facilitates the parent education meetings that are offered weekly for parents. Some of the parent meetings offered include the topics of: Separation Anxiety, Social Emotional Development, Pyramid Practices, Casey Life Skills, and Games to Build Relationships, Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) and Resiliency, Self-Care, and Child Development.
Some of these topics include speakers from area community resource agencies.
Family Advocate Jill Korbel assists in facilitation and also provides family support for each family as needed throughout the year.
Olding recently asked participants to share, in their own words, what the Young Parent Program represents to them.
Here are some participant responses:
• A village: it takes a village to raise a child
• Our own little community and support group
• A safe place to talk about parenting struggles, accomplishments, etc.
• Learning about child development
• Parenting tips
• Ask other parents about parenting solutions
• Have other parents to relate to and build relationships
Together these classes, paired with the support for young parents and their children, help foster their success!
For more information about participating in the Young Parent Program, contact Lindsey Olding at (218) 333-9887.
BI-CAP’s Head Start: Prenatal to Five is a school readiness program which helps families provide the best possible opportunities for their children in preparation for Kindergarten. Programs work with families to make connections in the communities they live, support needs and set goals.
BI-CAP is a nonprofit, serving Beltrami and Cass counties, whose mission is to help low-income people achieve self-sufficiency. For more information, check out www.bicap.org
