WADENA — BookEnds Online Edition will feature writer Mary Logue Saturday at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. The program is free and open to the public.
Logue wrote her first mystery when she was in sixth-grade — it was about a mysterious trail around a pond. She went on to write about mysterious trails around Lake Pepin in her Claire Watkins mystery series.
Poetry, she says, is the foundation of her work and she written four books of poetry. She has also published young adult novels and the Bloodwater series with Pete Hautman. Now, she has created a striking new heroine: a young Irish immigrant caught up in a deadly plot in nineteenth-century Deadwood, South Dakota in her book “The Streel,” published May 2020.
Mary Logue was an editor at the Village Voice, Graywolf Press, and The Creative Company. She has published articles in the Village Voice, the New York Times and the Hungry Mind Review. For many years she taught at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis. Currently, she is on faculty in the low-residency Children’s Literature MFA program at Hamline University in St. Paul.
BookEnds is a monthly literary event hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society, Travelin’ Storyseller and the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. These activities are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
ZOOM Meeting ID 867 0338 5655. For more information contact the Wadena County Historical Society at 603wchs@arvig.net. Following the meeting, a recording of this program will be made available on the website www.WadenaCountyHistory.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.