“We must be the change we wish to see in the world” — Mahatma Gandhi
As parents, as students, as community members, we all have a voice and have the right to speak up when we are offended at some of the messages we receive. When one voice speaks, it gives permission for others to do the same.
Together we have a voice, and together we will proclaim that sexual violence has no place in our community, in our homes and in our lives. We don’t want violence here. We will speak up and do our part to stop it. From the slightest of insults and poor humor, to pornography that serves to dehumanize women and treat them as objects, we will stop it.
A bystander is a person who is present when an event takes place but isn’t directly involved. Bystanders might be present when sexual assault occurs. On average there are over 293,000 victims (age 12 or older) of rape and sexual assault each year in the U.S. The majority of these crimes are committed by someone the victim knows (about 90 percent). Given these circumstances, it’s important to recognize the role bystanders can play in preventing crimes like sexual assault.
“People in a bystander role often describe feeling scared, alone and afraid to say or do something in the face of violence. They say that they fear making someone angry, possible misunderstanding the situation, or even triggering further acts of violence. In fact, in many situations, there are a variety of opportunities, and numerous people who can choose to intervene.” — Engaging Bystanders
Here are three easy steps to intervene:
Distract: Do something to distract the attention away from the potential victim, so you can help them escape
• “Hey, I think your car is being towed.”
• “Why are you talking to my partner?”
• “Hey look over there at…”
• “Oops, I spilled my drink on you, sorry.”
• “Let’s get pizza, I’m starving.”
Direct: Confront potential victim or potential perpetrator
• “I’ll take care of them from here, so I make sure they get home safe.”
• “They look too drunk for that. It’s not a good idea.”
• “I think we should go home now.”
• “Can I help you find your friends?”
• “What you are about to do is actually rape, and it’s not OK.”
Delegate: If you don’t feel comfortable approaching the situation alone, you can get others involved
• Call the police.
• Involve friends — “This doesn’t look right. Can you watch them while I go get her friends?”
• Involve the host of the party — “They are obviously drunk. Will you make sure they don’t bring them upstarts?”
• Talk to a security guard, bartender or another employee. Bystander intervention is a key concept to sexual violence prevention. Research shows that if you are alone you will help 80 percent of the time but if you are in a group you will help only 20 percent of the time because of the diffusion of responsibility — you think someone else will do something.
Never put yourself in harm’s way, but do something! You have both personal and community responsibilities. This means not only taking care of yourself, but also taking care of others. You are part of a larger community. When you notice something going on, do something!
If not you, then who?
It takes one candle to light another. It takes one voice to start a movement. Let your voice be heard. Let your actions pave a way for our children. Let’s work together to change our future, if not for our sake, for our children.
“In the end we will not remember the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
