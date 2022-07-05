CROSSLAKE — Camp Knutson, a service of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, will host its signature fundraiser event, Night Under the Stars July 16.
The event will be held in person for the first time since 2019. Night Under the Stars benefits campers with disabilities, medical conditions and other identified needs.
The evening features a wine bar, silent auction, dinner, live auction and a program. The online auction will open July 13, offering bidders a wide variety of options to choose from. Supporters can participate in the online auction whether they are attending the in-person event.
“Night Under the Stars allows Camp Knutson to help our campers realize their dreams,” said Jared Griffin, senior director of Camp Knutson. “Funds raised sustain our programs, support necessary improvements to grounds and ensure that camp remains safe and medically sound for our campers with medical needs.”
A free kick off concert for Night Under the Stars will take place the week prior Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. on the docks of Camp Knutson. Folksinger-songwriter Kelley Smith will perform a wide range of vintage tunes – from bluegrass, folk, country blues and jazz genres, as well as modern Americana. Attendees will watch the concert from their boat or personal watercraft.
Camp Knutson is a welcoming, inclusive camp for youth and adults with disabilities, medical conditions and other identified needs. Campers build friendships, recognize their strengths, gain self-confidence and identify skills to help them realize their goals.
To learn more about Night Under the Stars and Music on the Docks, go to campknutson.org/events. Camp Knutson is located at 11148 Manhattan Point Boulevard, Crosslake, MN 56442.
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota began in 1865 when a Lutheran pastor and his congregation opened an orphanage for children near Red Wing in southeastern Minnesota. Today, with 2,500 employees and 10,000 volunteers, Lutheran Social Service helps one in 65 Minnesotans through services that inspire hope, change lives, and build community. Some services, such as Adoption, Financial Counseling, Supported Decision-Making and Guardianship Options, Pooled Trust and Senior Companions support residents in other states as well. Through its mission, the organization seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with disabilities to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults. For comprehensive information about the work of Lutheran Social Service, visit lssmn.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.