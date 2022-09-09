PERHAM — Staying connected to local resources and emergency services can improve and possibly save many lives, state regulators say. Access to local emergency services and community resources is vital to all residents.

The Lifeline program helps low-income consumers connect to the nation’s broadband networks to find jobs, access health care services, connect with family, and call for help in an emergency. For some, being connected can be the difference between social connection and complete isolation.

