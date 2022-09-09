PERHAM — Staying connected to local resources and emergency services can improve and possibly save many lives, state regulators say. Access to local emergency services and community resources is vital to all residents.
The Lifeline program helps low-income consumers connect to the nation’s broadband networks to find jobs, access health care services, connect with family, and call for help in an emergency. For some, being connected can be the difference between social connection and complete isolation.
Because Arvig believes so strongly in the need for everyone to be able to stay connected and the company participating in the outreach program during Lifeline Awareness Week Sept. 12 to 16. to promote the Lifeline Program discounts that help residents gain access to broadband services.
Under the federal Lifeline Program, low-income consumers who participate in certain public assistance programs, or qualify based on income, can receive a discount of up to $9.25 per month off their monthly broadband-qualifying service bill; up to $5.25 off their voice-qualifying service bill; and residents on Tribal lands can qualify for up to an additional $25 per month.
In 2021, the Federal Communications Commission implemented a new program — the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible households up to a $30/month discount for broadband services — more for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Current Lifeline participants are automatically eligible, but they still need to select a provider and an eligible ACP plan to receive the benefit.
Headquartered in Perham, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential internet, television and telephone services. Additionally, Arvig provides a wide variety of business technology solutions. Visit arvig.com for additional information.
