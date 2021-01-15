Cass County Public Health is hosting Memory Cafes by Zoom twice a month at 10:30 a.m.

Cafes are for families who have a member experiencing memory loss (dementia or Alzheimers). The first Tuesday of the month is for caregivers and care receivers, and the second Tuesday of the Month is for caregivers only.

All the information for the Zoom meeting can be found on the Cass County LiveHealthy website, but here are the meeting numbers which will stay the same for each meeting each month.

Second Tuesday, www.zoom.us/join ID 970 1932 8166

Fouth Tuesday, www.zoom.us/join ID 940 8996 3543

