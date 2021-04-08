The Celebrate You Virtual Aging annual conference will be held virtually May 20.

The free conference is from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The committee is collaborating with Todd County Council on Aging and Wellness in the Woods to hold this event.

Speaker topics include Scam Proof Your Life by AARP/TRIAD, Sharing a No Guilt Cookie from Wellness in the Woods, Live Healthy by Maslowski Wellness and Keynote Speaker Finding Your Purpose Bob Koehler, Founder of Authentic Aging.

Further information can be found on Facebook on Conference on Aging Virtual Event or https://fb.me/e/4buoXHyp8

Musical entertainment, vendor/sponsor highlights, along with door prizes will be sure to keep you entertained. Registration through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-you-tickets-141052769631

For more information,contact Kristine Hoheisel at (800) 224-6451, (320) 468-6451 or email khoheisel@horizonhealthservices.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments