Walker Adult Day Health is an organization that promotes strength and independence for persons faced with aging challenges.
The program is in its 10th year. Originally it was located in the Lake May Center, but relocated to a new 3,200-foot facility in the spring of 2017 with support from the American Legion Post 134, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion, Mardag Foundation, and a Live Well at Home Grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
Since then, Adult Day Health has partnered with Choice Therapy and a veteran registered nurse. Residents can have their occupational, physical and speech therapy needs met without leaving the Walker area.
An experienced registered nurse can assist with diabetes monitoring, hypertension management, nail care, whirlpool bath and many other nursing needs. These services are a great addition for the Walker community.
Adult Day Health recently purchased two buses with hydraulic lifts and can transport clients within a 35-mile radius. The program offers nutritious meals, activities, exercise regimens, and respite for loved ones.
These services are a wonderful addition that help people to continue to live where they choose. Participants range from ages 20 to 86 with a total of 30 currently enjoying the benefits available.
When participants were asked what they liked best about Adult Day Health, here are a few of their comments.
“I like getting out of the house and not feeling like I’m a burden at home,” Terry Johnson said.
“I like the people and interactions. It beats sitting at home, and I get to do puzzles,” stated Tammy.
“It’s really fantastic. I like to talk with everybody. It’s really good and really nice,” Tim said. “I have been to a lot of places and it’s the best place I have ever run into.”
