Deep Portage Learning Center invites everyone to participate in a free Renewable Energy Tour and film screening Feb. 8 at the Learning Center at 2197 Nature Center Drive NW, east of Hackensack off County Road 46.
The afternoon will include a documentary film called “The Power of Minnesota,” which tells the story of how clean energy is making local economies stronger.
Afterward there will be a community conversation and snacks, followed by a tour of the renewable technologies that power and heat the Deep Portage Environmental Learning Center.
Register for this free event online at https://deepportagepowerofmn.eventbrite.com or call (612) 626-0555.
Feb. 8 Event Program:
1 p.m., “The Power of Minnesota” documentary film
1:30 p.m., Community discussion and refreshments
2:30 p.m., Renewable energy tour, including wood gasification, wind power and three types of solar systems: solar thermal (hot air), solar thermal (hot water), and solar energy (PV).
4 p.m., Event ends.
This event is co-hosted by Clean Energy Resource Teams, Dee Portage Learning Center, Cass County Izaak Walton League and the Hackensack Game Changers.
