DULUTH — Everyone may experience trauma, whether it’s from a relative dying, a broken relationship, a serious accident or countless other causes. And everyone learns different ways to deal with that trauma. It’s just that many people — especially children — are not equipped to do so in a healthy manner.

Organizers of the Duluth Thrives Resiliency Summit 2023 March 25 will have several experts help identify causes and effective ways of unraveling the negative impacts of trauma, by providing real-world examples for better navigating our interactions with each other to create greater understanding and positive outcomes.

