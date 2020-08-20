33 grants available in Central Minnesota to support underserved children during the COVID-19 pandemic

LITTLE FALLS — The Initiative Foundation has recently been awarded $416,000 in funding from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund to create a series of three grant cycles.

The overarching goal is to support early childhood programming that benefits children birth to 8 who are adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including illness, economic displacement and the interruption of educational and/or development supports.

The Foundation will issue three sequential grant-making rounds. Emphasis will be placed on equity in support of underserved communities, including areas of concentrated poverty, ethnic minorities and/or English as a second language, disabled individuals and/or those in rural areas who lack access to basic early childhood educational services.

This first round of grant-making will provide immediate support for educational programming:

• Two grants of $15,000 to support summer programming

• Four grants of $15,000 to support distance learning

The first round also will support mental health services or support for educators or providers; social, emotional and physical health supports for early childhood professionals and children; and training and development to more effectively operate and address student needs during the pandemic.

• Four grants of $5,000 will be awarded to support regional training that supports multiple sites or cohorts

• Five grants of $2,500 to support community-level training for child care providers and educators

Safety enhancements also are eligible:

• Eighteen grants of $1,000 each will be awarded for supplies and equipment or training for providers/educators to aid in their efforts to adapt to COVID-19.

The application for the first round of funding is open and will close at 11 p.m. Aug. 28. For questions or clarity, please contact Don Hickman at dhickman@ifound.org. For background and eligibility details, visit the information page.

