The Ely Winter Festival will be held Feb. 4-14, but it will have a very different look and feel.
Due to the pandemic, the Snow Sculpting Symposium will be scaled back, although the Ely ArtWalk will look the same as in past years.
To enhance everyone’s ability to experience and enjoy the festival, we are adding an exciting virtual experience to the Symposium and the Ely ArtWalk over the 10 days of the festival to provide for our artists’ and community’s safety. This will allow our in-town and out-of-town friends an opportunity to enjoy the festival from home.
“This was a very tough decision, but we know it’s important to keep Ely safe. We’ll be back with a traditional festival in 2022,” said Chris Kloppenberg, chair of the EWF board.
The virtual experiences will include daily Snow Sculpting Symposium progress videos and a virtual walk through Whiteside Park after the sculptures are completed. People will also be able to watch daily Ely ArtWalk videos featuring different artists each day.
The festival sincerely regrets that there will be no skating rink, Kubb tournament, Beard Fest, literary gatherings, hikes to Sigurd Olson’s cabin and Hegman Lake, or sled dog meet and greets, to name just a few.
The 2021 Ely Winter Festival pin is available at Northern Grounds, the festival headquarters; Zup’s; Ely Northland Market; the Front Porch; and Piragis Northwoods Company for $6.00. As in the past, one dollar of that amount will go to an arts program at the Ely public schools. You can also purchase them online at our website.
Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, nature photography, observing the night sky, and numerous art classes will be offered by the Ely Folk School, either by Zoom or outdoors. These will be listed at www.elywinterfestival.com with more detailed descriptions at www.elyfolkschool.org.
Some traditional events will also be offered, including the Vermilion Community College’s Law Enforcement program’s ice fishing contest and a virtual fundraiser for the Dorothy Molter Museum. Check out the calendar of events at www.elywinterfestival.com.
Videos will be posted daily on Facebook at www.facebook.com/elywinterfestival , and on the Ely Winter Festival’s website. “Like” and “Follow” us to get daily notifications. Join us!
The Ely Winter Festival is committed to celebrating winter, community, and art while keeping the community safe and healthy. We will comply with whatever state mandates exist at the time, and we believe we can still celebrate while staying safe.
The Ely Winter Festival receives major support from Ely Family Dental and Twin Metals Minnesota.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board, and the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. This activity is also made possible in part by the Donald G. Gardner Humanities Trust.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.