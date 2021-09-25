Great River Rescue has announced its annual fundraising gala will be held Oct. 12 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Bluebelle Event Venue.
This year’s event will offer both in-person and livestreaming experiences. The Fall Harvest Gala is the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year with a goal of raising $20,000 to further their mission of saving companion animals.
The schedule of events for this year’s Gala will include a social hour, a pork tenderloin dinner catered by Knob & Kettle, raffles, special guest speakers and presentations, an online silent auction, live music by Brock Beaulieu, and more!
Dinner tickets can be purchased in advance for $50 at www.greatriverrescue.com. Raffle tickets can be purchased at Great River Rescue and other local business partners. Raffle prizes include a Traeger Ironwood 885 Wood Pellet WiFi Grill (valued at $1,500), a two-night stay at the Birchmont Suite at Ruttgers, and a full-day ice house rental from Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service.
“We are really excited about this year’s Gala,” said Executive Director Brandon Mustful. “It will be a special evening of celebration that will bring together animal lovers from all over our region.”
Headline sponsors for the Gala include Paul Bunyan Communications and Dearholt Tax and Accounting. Animal All-Star sponsors include Ace on the Lake, Ruttgers Birchmont Lodge, and First National Bank Bemidji.
Great River Rescue, a nonprofit organization, was established in 1977 as the Beltrami Humane Society. Thousands of companion dogs and cats have been saved over the years. A no-kill shelter, it strives to provide high quality care for every animal until a suitable home can be found. Located at 1612 Carr Lake Road, the shelter is open from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m, Tuesday through Friday and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. Mustful can be reached by email at director@greatriverrescue.com or (218) 751-7910.
