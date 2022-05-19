Ralph’s World will be touring area libraries June 21-25.

This live show is the mega-fun musical planet where kids rock rock rock and dance dance dance to their own and their parents’ delight.

It’s the creation of Ralph Covert — indie rocker, songwriter, playwright and children’s book author. He’s taken the same high-energy and super-melodic sense that he developed for his touring pop-rock band to kid’s music.

Ralph engages his young fans with activity songs, story songs, dancing songs, and a healthy dose of pure silliness. With 10 critically acclaimed albums and countless shows from coast to coast, Ralph’s World is the family friendly rock and roll experience that parents and kids both love! Come to one or all FREE shows!

June 21

10:30 a.m. — Bemidji Public Library

1 p.m. — Blackduck Community Library

4 p.m. – Cass Lake Community Library

June 22

10 a.m. — Walker Public Library

1 p.m. — Cole Memorial Building, Pequot Lakes

June 23

10 a.m. — Brainerd Public Library

1 p.m. — Crosslake Area Library

June 24

1 p.m. — Margaret Welch Memorial Library, Longville

4:30 p.m. — Cass County Fairgrounds, Pine River

June 25

10 a.m. — Park Rapids Area Library

This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.

