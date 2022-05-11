Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS) is seeking foster parents to partner in caring for children and youth in need. If you are interested in making a difference in children’s lives, consider becoming a foster parent.
On an average day, there were approximately 8,600 children and young adults in care in 2020, according to the most recent information available through the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Jodi Raidt, statewide program manager with LSS Therapeutic Foster Care, said that the need for foster parents remains great.
“We are in the process of recruiting foster parents statewide,” Raidt said. “We hope that individuals and families who have been considering this opportunity will take this time to learn more. Fostering is a rewarding experience and to have someone step forward and provide a safe and caring environment can be life-changing.”
LSS Therapeutic Foster Care provides a spectrum of services based on the unique needs of each child, ensuring that all children in our care have the individual supports to build healthy relationships and skills to meet their specific needs. Foster parents receive ongoing education to care for children and trained professionals are available to answer questions or offer support 24/7. LSS can provide weekly support from a mental health practitioner. As a foster parent, you can help children and families as they build resilience and stabilize.
“Supporting teenagers in foster care is about giving them the opportunities they need to thrive,” said Cassandra Carpenter, who worked with LSS Therapeutic Foster Care to gain her foster care license. “Things aren’t always perfect but getting to celebrate their successes with them is an amazing feeling.”
Families and individuals who provide foster care can have different household structures and come from diverse backgrounds. LSS is seeking prospective foster parents who are willing to listen, support and create positive relationships in their families and communities. Flexibility, patience and a healthy sense of humor are also ideal characteristics for foster parents.
Lutheran Social Service invites anyone interested in becoming a foster parent to attend the organization’s online information session May 16 at 5 p.m. The session will offer information about LSS’ Foster Care services, the licensing process and how you can foster Minnesota children.
Registration is available through a link at lssmn.org/events or fostercaremn.org/training.
You can also learn more by contacting Jodi Raidt at fostercare@lssmn.org, (612) 499-5990 or by visiting fostercaremn.org
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota began in 1865 when a Lutheran pastor and his congregation opened an orphanage for children near Red Wing in southeastern Minnesota. Today, with 2,500 employees and 10,000 volunteers, Lutheran Social Service supports one in 65 Minnesotans through services that inspire hope, change lives and build community. Statewide, the organization seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with disabilities to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults. For comprehensive information about the work of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, visit lssmn.org
