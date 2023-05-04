Foster Care Month in May offers an opportunity to recognize foster parents for providing care and stability to children in crisis across Minnesota.

Children in crisis often experience mental health challenges from trauma and family disruption. Indeed, mental and behavioral health is the most significant unmet health need for children and teens in foster care. As many as 80 percent of children in foster care have significant mental health issues, compared to about 20 percent of the general population.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments