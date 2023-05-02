ST. PAUL — University of Minnesota Extension will present a series of webinars from May through August 2023 to support families and those who serve families in making informed decisions that lead to greater health, resilience and well-being.
All webinars are virtual and free. Extension offers more information about the webinar series at: z.umn.edu/DFHW-Webinars. Follow links for each series to learn more about webinar topics, dates, times and registration.
Webinar series and topics:
Climate and disaster preparedness
Find practical strategies for planning, navigating and responding to climate change and natural disasters to support better health and wellbeing for all.
Family-friendly earth care
Explore the connection between global health and wellness. Gain practical tips and resources to promote environmental wellbeing through gardening and farming practices.
Finding balance
Discover practical tips to prioritize your mental, physical and emotional health while navigating life’s challenges and opportunities.
Making cents of it all
Learn strategies for navigating financial decisions, including budgeting, saving, credit and debt management.
No place like home
Whether you rent or own your home, get tips to make your home and community healthier, affordable and energy efficient.
Parenting and relationships
Receive effective tools for maintaining positive, healthy relationships, including practical tips for parents and caregivers.
Recovery and health
Understand how recovery and health are interconnected as we discuss opioid use disorder (OUD) and harm reduction.
What’s for dinner?
Discuss various food-related topics, including food safety, farmer’s market visits, managing allergies and food’s connection to mood and self-care.
For more news from U of M Extension, visit www.extension.umn.edu/news or contact Extension Communications at extnews@umn.edu.
