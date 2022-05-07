The University of Minnesota Extension Center for Family Development educators and partners are facilitating webinars, providing information and resources for families and those who serve families to make informed decisions leading to greater health, resilience, and well-being.
All webinars are virtual and free. Follow links for each dynamic series to learn more about dates, times, and registration.
Family-friendly earth care
Learn how to take action for global health and wellness including how to support pollinators in your backyard and ways to forage in Minnesota woodlands. The Series runs May 24-26.
While life is never certain, the last couple of years have stressed our families and communities. Learn about how to establish a physical fitness routine, utilize developmental affirmations to support others, and learn how Somali grocery stores have been successful in communicating COVID vaccine information. The Series runs from June 21 through Aug. 17.
Learn how to navigate financial choices during challenging times, including budgeting, borrowing, saving/investing, and credit reports/scores. We’ll also share information on how to navigate the path to financing post-secondary education, and saving money when feeding your family. The series runs through June 14.
Whether you rent or own your home, our educators have tips to help make your home more energy-efficient, enhance home safety, prevent pests, and address hoarding. The topics of affordable housing and rural housing will be addressed. In addition, people are invited to participate in a book read related to housing. The series runs from May 17 through July 28.
