Were you one of the many people who decided to try your hand at gardening this summer? Whether you are a novice or an experienced gardener, or just interested in enjoying the freshness of summer all year long, we invite you to learn more about preserving your harvest.

Join Suzanne Driessen, University of Minnesota Extension Food Safety educator, as she presents free webinars on food preservation.

Dates, times and registration links to the free webinars are as follows:

• Basics of Home Canning: Safety First, July 22, 4-5 p.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/homecanning

• Pickling: It’s Not Just for Cucumbers! July 30, 2-3 p.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/homepickling

• Preserving Tomatoes, Aug. 3; 4-5 p.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/preservingtomatoes

• Dry it: You’ll like it! Aug. 20; 2-3 p.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/dryit

• Preserving Fall Vegetables, Sept. 10, 10-11 a.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/fallvegetables

• Safely Fermenting Food at Home, Sept. 29, 4-5 p.m., Register: https://z.umn.edu/fermenting

Can’t join the webinars? Check out the food preservation resources on the University of Minnesota Extension website: https://extension.umn.edu/food-safety/preserving-and-preparing

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments