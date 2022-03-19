The organization 100 Rural Women announces its upcoming 50 sessions of virtual programming available free.
Thanks to the input gathered from rural convenings over the last year, the organization will offer content based on this feedback. Sessions are from 30 to 60 minutes to fit busy and changing schedules. To register, go to www.100ruralwomen.org
“Building resilience, making connections, and sharing leadership stories were women’s top requests in our focus groups last summer and fall,” said Teresa Kittridge, founder of 100 Rural Women. “This only possible because of the generosity and wisdom of incredible women who participated, as well as support from the Blandin Foundation, The University of Minnesota RSDP – Regional Sustainable Development Partnership, and other funders.”
Registration for these four topics is open now:
• 45-minute “Ask a Leading Woman” sessions will feature rural women sharing their life story and pathway to leadership, serving as formal and informal leaders. After her presentation, we will facilitate a Q&A and discussion for the participants to learn more about their current roles and how to get involved.
• 30-minute “Mind & Body Resiliency through Movement” sessions will guide participants in basic yoga, meditation, relaxation, and other restorative practices. No equipment or gear necessary, just join in comfy clothes and our trained facilitators will lead you through the rest.
• 30-minute “Morning Connection” sessions will encourage informal discussions among participants. Like a morning coffee conversation, the goal is to connect with other women while a host will facilitate.
• 60-minute “Network” sessions will have specific themes and will facilitate relationship building for participants.
Individuals interested in participating in any of these free, virtual weekly sessions can see more on the 100 in 100 Events page.
100 Rural Women is an emerging 501(c)3 nonprofit based in northern Minnesota whose mission is to serve and support rural women: identify, connect and create relationships, models of networking, leadership, mentorship and civic engagement.
