Hello July! So, for Support Within Reach, that means we are heading into what we call the “red zone.” The “red zone” is known as the most dangerous months for college campus sexual violence, which are August, September, October and November.
This month we will focus on the scope of the problem, prevention and what we do here at Bemidji State and surrounding colleges.
Because these months are the most dangerous for students entering and returning from college, let’s talk about the scope of the problem. Roughly 11.2 percent of college students experience some form of sexual violence through force or incapacitation. (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN). The person hurting another by force is taking away the person’s ability to freely choose to participate in the act. Incapacitation is defined as “a person who lacks the ability to voluntarily agree to sexual activity because the person is asleep, unconscious, under the influence of an anesthetizing or intoxicating substance such that the person does not have control over his/her body and otherwise unaware that sexual activity is occurring” (Stanford Sexual Violence Resources). By knowing these definitions, you can see just how dangerous these forms of sexual violence are.
Among incoming and undergraduate students, “23 percent of females and 5.4 percent of males and 21 percent of LGBTQ+ individuals experience sexual assault or rape with the use of force or incapacitation” (RAINN). Sexual Violence does not discriminate against sex, age, gender, religion, sexual orientation or any form of personal identification. The scary part about these numbers is that many victims do not report their assaults and perpetrators of sexual violence are still roaming the campus.
Can you imagine having a class with the perpetrator or walking down the hall and seeing your perpetrator every day? How about living in the same housing unit as your perpetrator? These are all very scary realities that students may face if they are assaulted on campus.
Sadly, only 20 percent of female students reported their assault to law enforcement (RAINN). When asked why they don’t report, students stated that many believed the assault was a personal matter, fear or the assault was reported elsewhere. (RAINN).
The reasoning behind not reporting is something we hear all too often at Support Within Reach. So what can be done about this? Well, training for everyone, including college staff and law enforcement should be enforced. Additionally, there should be an emphasis on awareness and prevention to reduce the stigma surrounding sexual violence in the community.
Every fall we provide training to Bemidji State University Resident Assistants and Public Safety on how to react, respond and refer when a victim/survivor reports on campus. We are excited to finally be on Oak Hills campus this fall to conduct the same trainings! However the community stigma reduction needs to be continually happening, along with law enforcement training, to better aid our college-aged victim/survivors. Start by believing, educating yourself, reaching out to Support Within Reach for trainings (on-line trainings available), and becoming an up-stander.
An up-stander is a person who sees any type of discrimination, harassment, or assault happening and stands up to say STOP or ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.
In recent years, we have been hearing stories of sexual violence perpetrated by student athletes and coaches all over the United States. In March of 2018, a study was done on college campuses (powerhouse campuses) looking into Title IX investigations against athletes. The study has found that “on average, about 6.3 percent of Title IX complaints against students, whether the complaint resulted in a formal investigation or not, included an athlete as the person accused of wrongdoing, officially called a “respondent” in the reports (Lavigne 2018).
Why such high numbers for student athletes? Well, whether it be high school, college or professional sports, there is a sense of entitlement, group peer pressure and value placed on aggression (on and off the field). At Bemidji State University we have been unable to educate and train the coaches and the athletes on sexual violence. If it happens at the powerhouse colleges, it can and most likely does happen here!
So, as we head into the Red Zone at Support Within Reach and organizations across the U.S., we are prepared for what is to come. Bemidji State University, when able to return in person, will have an advocate on campus. Until then, if you’re a victim or survivor of sexual violence while on campus, reach out to us. The Bemidji Office number is (218) 444 9524. We can also be reached via email at contact@supportwithinreach.org
If you are a professor, community member, or are in some way affiliated with the college and want training, reach out to the same phone number and email above.
Resources:
Stanford Sexual Violence Resources (https://sexualviolencesupport.stanford.edu/)
Lavigne, P., “College athletes three times more likely to be named in Title IX sexual misconduct complaints.” (https://espn.com/espn/otl/story/_/id/25149259/college-athletes-three-s-more-likely-named-title-ix-sexual-misconduct-complaints)
