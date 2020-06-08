USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) encourages agricultural producers to enroll now in the Agriculture Risk (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs.
June 30 is the enrollment deadline for the 2020 crop year. Additionally, farm owners have a one-time opportunity to update PLC payment yields that take effect beginning with crop year 2020.
ARC and PLC provide financial protections to farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues and are vital economic safety nets for most American farms.
The programs cover the following commodities: barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium and short grain rice, safflower seed, seed cotton, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.
For more information on ARC and PLC, visit the website at https://www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/arcplc_program/index. To enroll, contact the Crow Wing/Cass/Aitkin/Itasca FSA office at 218-829-5965 for a phone appointment. As precautionary health measures are put in effect nationwide to reduce the spread of coronavirus, the USDA is taking steps to ensure the safety of its employees and customers. USDA Service Centers are open for business by phone appointment only. While our program delivery staff will continue to come into to the office, they will be working with our agriculture producers by phone and using email and online tools whenever possible. Producers should contact their local service center by phone to schedule time for program or loan services needed. For the latest information on Service Center operations, visit farmers.gov/coronavirus.
