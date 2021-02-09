ST. CLOUD — University of Minnesota Extension Educators are excited to bring you the second annual Gardening from the Ground Up webinar series to help you achieve your garden and lawn goals.
This free webinar series will take place Feb. 16-19 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. each afternoon. The series will cover a wide variety of topics that are important for any gardener (or homeowner with a yard) to understand.
Feb. 16: Starting a Garden from Scratch
Set your garden up for success from the beginning. Extension Educators Troy Salzer (St. Louis County) and Claire LaCanne (Rice and Steele counties) will discuss selecting a site for a new garden and preparing the site for your plants, as well as practices you can use to get your garden off to a good start.
Feb. 17: Selecting and Starting Plants for your Garden
February is the perfect time to plan your garden spaces. Join Extension Educators Robin Trott (Douglas County) and Shane Bugeja (Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties) for a review of seed starting, plant propagation, and selecting the right plant for the right place.
Feb. 18: Tree and Shrub Maintenance
From maples to lilacs to raspberries, most woody plants need occasional maintenance and pruning. Extension Educators Adam Austing (Wright County) and Karen Johnson (Meeker and McLeod counties), will cover some of the best practices to keep plants in your yard healthy and beautiful.
Feb. 19: Lawn Care and Pest Management
Extension Educators Katie Drewitz (Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties) and Claire LaCanne (Rice and Steele counties) will talk through best management practices for establishing and maintaining a lawn in Minnesota. Topics will include: seeding, mowing, fertilization, watering, and weed control. Methods for disease and insect pest management will also be discussed.
To join one of these webinars, go to z.umn.edu/GardenUp to register. When you register, you can choose to attend one or multiple sessions. Pre-registration is required to receive the webinar link. Recordings of the webinars will be sent out at the conclusion of the series.
If you have questions about the webinar series or need assistance with registration, call your local Extension office.
