BEMIDJI — The 6th GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo with special guest Steve “Woz” Wozniak the co-founder of Apple is coming up Saturday at the Sanford Center.
The event features free gaming on various console and arcade games, numerous tournaments, door prizes, and the first ever TechXpo. All the fun is free.
The GigaZone TechXpo is a new part of the event with the mission to spark excitement and create opportunities with technology by connecting students, job seekers, employers, educators, and technology enthusiasts from northern Minnesota. There are over 35 exhibitors that will be showcasing various innovation including virtual reality, drones, simulators, and much more.
The confirmed exhibitors include
Minnesota North Community College Hibbing Campus
NLFX Professional
Simmuk
Bemidji State University
National Center Autonomous Technologies
Rocketman
Red Lake Nation College
Kinbee
Bemidji Aviation
Visit Bemidji
Pinnacle Marketing Group
Sanford Health
Wells Technology
Enfinity
AirCorps Aviation
Community Voice Mobile App
Marvin
Beltrami Electric
Northwest Technical College
St. Cloud State University
HUG Hydronics
Bemidji Steel
Ape Man Games
Northwest Mutual
Minnesota State Advanced Manufacturing
Center of Excellence
Operating Engineers Local 49
Training & Apprenticeship Center
Plum Catalyst
Digikey
First City Geeks
Paul Bunyan Communications
IT Center of Excellence Central
Lakes College
Youth Drone Sports Championship
Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference
ICON Architectural Group
Minnesota North Community College Virginia Campus
“We are excited to have so many different exhibitors at our first ever TechXpo which will expose a growing regional audience to technology and help them realize their potential to leverage their technical skills and enthusiasm into successful careers right here in northern Minnesota.” said Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO/general manager.
The 6th GigaZone Gaming Championship main stage tournament will feature Super Smash Brothers: Ultimate on the esports stadium style stage in the GigaZone Championship Arena. In addition to the main stage, there will be tournaments of Overwatch 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Madden NFL 23, Rocket League, Fortnite, Magic the Gathering Booster Drafts, and junior tournaments for kids 13 and under of Super Smash Brothers and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Registration for all tournaments will start at the Sanford Center April 22 at 10 a.m. and go until full. For more information visit www.gigazonegaming.com
This Paul Bunyan Communications event includes the talents of many local partners including NLFX, Accidentally Cool Games, Northern Amusement, the Sanford Center, as well as support from several regional and national partners.
Paul Bunyan Communications has the region’s largest and fastest all fiber optic network with over 6,000 square miles throughout most of Beltrami County and portions of Aitkin, Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, and St. Louis Counties. The Cooperative provides Broadband High Speed Internet Services including the GigaZone with speeds up to 10 Gig, digital and high definition television services, digital voice services, Residential and Business IT services, and is also northern Minnesota’s certified Apple Service Center.
