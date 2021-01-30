Poet Lina Belar has been awarded a Creative Support for Individuals grant by the Minnesota State Arts board to expand “Poems of Hope and Reassurance,” a project featuring the work of regional poets who are creating poems to uplift the spirits of those affected by the pandemic.
The project was begun last March with a grant from the Community Emergency Relief Fund, a partnership between Emergency Arts and Springboard for the Arts as part of a support program for artists. The first public showing included 12 poems of her own at the Green Island Poetry Walk in Wadena. It was quickly followed by three more displays at Green Island featuring the work of poets from around the region. A booklet containing a collection of these poems will be available shortly.
This new grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board will help her to expand this idea to reach more people with a new online presence that will include both videos and recordings.
To learn more about submitting a poem and how you can participate in the distribution of “Poems of Hope and Reassurance,” visit www.LinaBelar.com
