BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is now accepting applications from agencies and organizations in support of early childhood educational programming.

This grant program will help fund early care and education wrap-around services for children from birth to age 8 impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations that work with these children in NMF’s region are eligible to apply, but must not have received prior funding through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.

