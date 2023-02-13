BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is now accepting applications from agencies and organizations in support of early childhood educational programming.
This grant program will help fund early care and education wrap-around services for children from birth to age 8 impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations that work with these children in NMF’s region are eligible to apply, but must not have received prior funding through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.
Proposals are due by Feb. 28. Details on how to apply can be found online at www.nwmf.org under “Open Grant Rounds.”
Funding from this grant can help cover:
• Mental health services and supports
• Social-emotional and physical health supports
• Training and staff development to more effectively operate
• Learning enrichment programs, as well as distance-learning opportunities
• Activities that are necessary to maintain the operation of and continuity of services in early care and education prioritizing the needs of historically underserved groups
Applicants must serve children from birth to age 8 in the NMF region, which includes Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation, and 12 counties: Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau.
For questions about the grant, contact Missy Okeson, Program Officer, by emailing missyo@nwmf.org
