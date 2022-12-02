New state grants will help older Minnesotans continue living in their own homes by funding services such as caregiver support, help with housekeeping, modifications to prevent falls, and more accessible gardens.
Fifty-seven organizations will receive more than $7 million in Live Well At Home grants from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to support aging Minnesotans. The goal is to help older adults stay healthy, independent and involved in their communities.
The latest projects include:
• Expanding caregiver support for older people and their families to the Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, and Lake of the Woods County.
• Funding a raised-bed vegetable and flower garden in McGregor to allow access for people using wheelchairs and walkers.
• Providing new services for American Indian elders in their homes in Minneapolis, including homemaker and chore services, home safety assessments and modifications to prevent falls.
“Most people want to live at home as long as possible,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “Supporting older Minnesotans to stay in their homes can lead to better health and quality of life. It can also ease pressure on residential care facilities that are struggling to find enough staff.”
Below is a list of grants by location, grouped by region.
Northern Minnesota
Elder Circle 2, Grand Rapids, $68,000. Funds will provide affordable transportation to help older adults engage with friends, family, and community in Itasca County. Transportation needs far outstrip supply, leading to disconnectedness and raising risks of nursing home placement and illness.
Red Lake Reservation Housing Authority, Red Lake, $101,000. The Enhanced Modernization Program will assist 10 homeowners who need accessibility and health- and safety-related modifications to their homes. Fifty Tribal elders will receive personal emergency response systems to enhance safety and peace of mind for elders and their caregivers.
Northwoods Caregivers, Bemidji, $260,000. Expanded home and community-based services and caregiver support will focus on the Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, and Lake of the Woods County. More than 800 older people will benefit from the expansion and additional capacity in Northwoods Caregivers’ current service area.
Living at Home of the Park Rapids Area, Park Rapids, $107,000. Services include local and long-distance transportation, light housekeeping, repair services, friendly visits and phone calls, ramp building, respite care, youth mentoring and dementia education and awareness.
