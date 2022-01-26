BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue will be hosting low-cost spay/neuter clinics through its Pet Fixers program again in 2022.
Qualified pet owners and caretakers can get their pets spayed/neutered and receive other low-cost preventative care services at a weekend clinic. Clinics are typically held once per month at Great River Rescue.
Dates for this year’s clinics are:
• April 2 and 3
• May 14 and 15
• June 4 and 5
• July 9 and 10
• Aug. 6 and 7
• Sept. 10 and 11
• Oct. 1 and 2
• Nov. 5 and 6
Registration for each clinic opens on the first of the month prior to the scheduled clinic. Therefore, registration for the first clinic of 2022 will open March 1.
Income qualifications along with all available services and prices can be found at the Pet Fixers page of the Great River Rescue website. A $20 deposit per animal is required at the time of registration to secure your spot. Those unable to access the website can call (218) 760-1307 to get help with registration.
Approximately 60 to 70 pets are spayed/neutered at each weekend clinic. Since obtaining the Pet Fixers program in 2020, 1,425 dogs and cats have been spayed/neutered. Additionally, thousands of preventative care vaccinations and other treatments have been given.
Great River Rescue is grateful for all program sponsors past and future who have helped keep costs low for clients. Any business or individual interested in sponsoring 2022 clinics should contact Brandon at director@greatriverrescue.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.