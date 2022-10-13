BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue has announced its annual fundraising gala will be held Oct. 28 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Bluebelle Event Venue.

This year’s event is a celebration of the organization’s 45th anniversary of service. They will offer both in-person and livestreaming experiences. The Fall Harvest Gala is the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year with a goal of raising $20,000 to further their mission of saving companion animals.

