BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue has announced its annual fundraising gala will be held Oct. 28 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Bluebelle Event Venue.
This year’s event is a celebration of the organization’s 45th anniversary of service. They will offer both in-person and livestreaming experiences. The Fall Harvest Gala is the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year with a goal of raising $20,000 to further their mission of saving companion animals.
The schedule of events for this year’s Gala will include a social hour, dinner from Knob & Kettle, raffles, special guest speakers and presentations, an online silent auction, live music by Luna Brothers, and more. Dinner tickets can be purchased in advance for $60 at www.greatriverrescue.com. Raffle tickets can be purchased at Great River Rescue and other local business partners. Raffle prizes include a Stand-up Paddle Board (valued at $900), a $750 gift certificate to Bemidji Communications, and a full-day ice house rental from Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service.
“Our Fall Harvest Gala is a celebration of the work of our organization, and the support we receive from the community,” said Executive Director Brandon Mustful. “We plan on highlighting all the good things that are happening, and celebrating with our supporters.”
Headline sponsors for the Gala include: Paul Bunyan Communications and Paul Bunyan Broadcasting. Animal All-Star sponsors include: Wagner Plumbing & Heating, Cease Family Funeral Home, and First National Bank Bemidji.
Great River Rescue, a non-profit organization, was established in 1977 as the Beltrami Humane Society. Thousands of companion dogs and cats have been saved over the years. A no-kill shelter, it strives to provide high quality care for every animal until a suitable home can be found. Located at 1612 Carr Lake Road, the shelter is open from 12:30-5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 12:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Executive Director Mustful can be reached by email at director@greatriverrescue.com or by phone at (218)751-7910.
