BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue has announced that the Furr Bowl is back in 2023.
The Furr Bowl is one of the organization’s most popular fundraising events. This year’s event is scheduled for April 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bemidji Bowl. Registration is $35 per person, with up to six-people per team.
Registrants will receive two hours of bowling, pizza, pop, and lots of great prizes at the event. A raffle will also be held to support the organization.
Those interested in attending should register at www.greatriverrescue.com/furrbowl. Registrants and other supporters are also encouraged to start their own crowdfunding page to help reach the $15,000 fundraising goal. Top fundraisers will win specially designed pins from the artists of Gallery North, and the top fundraising team will earn a “Puppy Party” — a visit from the shelter pets.
Many thanks go out to business sponsors. Current sponsors include:
• Event Sponsor, Paul Bunyan Communications
• Presenting Sponsor, Pet Zone
• Team Sponsors, First National Bank Bemidji, and Choice Therapy
• Lane Sponsors, The Pickett Agency, Beltrami Electric Cooperative, Marco, Northern Serenity, Bemidji Driving School, Peterson Sheet Metal and The Dive Depot
Great River Rescue, a non-profit organization, was established in 1977 as the Beltrami Humane Society. Thousands of companion dogs and cats have been saved over the years. A no-kill shelter, it strives to provide high quality care for every animal until a suitable home can be found.
Located at 1612 Carr Lake Rd. SE, the shelter is open from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Executive Director Mustful can be reached at director@greatriverrescue.com or (218) 751-7910.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.