BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue has announced that the Furr Bowl is back in 2023.

The Furr Bowl is one of the organization’s most popular fundraising events. This year’s event is scheduled for April 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bemidji Bowl. Registration is $35 per person, with up to six-people per team.

