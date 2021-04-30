BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue will host a pet wellness clinic May 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The clinic is intended for qualified pet owners and caretakers to receive preventive care treatments and microchips for their pets at low-cost. Services provided will include core vaccines, flea/tick preventive treatments, dewormer, microchip insertion, and basic grooming services.
Northern Veterinary Services of Bemidji will be on hand to provide the veterinary services. Great River Rescue staff and volunteers will also help manage the clinic.
Those interested can learn more and register at www.greatriverrescue.com under the Events tab. Income qualifications are listed on the site, along with the price for services. Appointments must be made in advance, and a $10 deposit is required to secure a spot at the clinic. Space is limited.
Great River Rescue, a non-profit organization, was established in 1977 as the Beltrami Humane Society. Thousands of companion dogs and cats have been saved over the years. A no-kill shelter, it strives to provide high quality care for every animal until a suitable home can be found. Located at 1612 Carr Lake Road, the shelter is open from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
