BEMIDJI — Beginning the second week of January, Great River Rescue will be remodeling one of the shelter’s dog kennel rooms.
The remodel is meant to provide more useable space at the shelter to enhance the experience for adopters, and the shelter animals. Basically, the shelter’s large dog kennel room will be divided up to create a new animal introduction room and intake exam room.
The introduction room will be given a home-like atmosphere to allow potential adopters to meet with animals in a warm, cozy, home-style setting. The intake exam room will provide a private, secure space for conducting exams of incoming animals, and other minor check-ups and procedures that may need to be done. Plus, this space will provide a buffer between the dog rooms, and the cat quarantine room to reduce the stress on sick kitties who will no longer have to hear barking dogs as much.
“We are really excited about this project,” said Executive Director Brandon Mustful. “For years we have been considering ways to modify or expand our building, and we think this is a good option to make a positive change that isn’t overwhelmingly costly.”
The family of Ruth Edevold announces a contribution from the Ruth Edevold Endowment of Excellence to Great River Rescue — as a kickstarter grant for this important shelter renovation project. Edevold was the founding director of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation who unexpectedly passed away in 1999.
“My mother understood the importance of investing in nonprofit infrastructure to assure long term sustainability,” said Jeanne Edevold Larson. “She would agree that our civility is reflected in how we shelter everyone in our community — our treasured furry companions included. We hope this gift will inspire others to give to Great River Rescue so they can increase their capacity to care for animals and connect them to loving homes.”
A link to the project’s fundraising campaign can be found on the homepage for Great River Rescue at www.greatriverrescue.com
While this project is undertaken, animals are being placed in adoptive or foster homes. There will be plenty of noise and dust from the work, so the shelter will not be an ideal spot for the animals. Those interested in adopting or fostering can view animals up for adoption at the shelter’s website. They can also learn more about fostering and submit a foster home application.
Great River Rescue, a non-profit organization, was established in 1977 as the Beltrami Humane Society. Thousands of companion dogs and cats have been saved over the years. A no-kill shelter, it strives to provide high quality care for every animal until a suitable home can be found. Located at 1612 Carr Lake Road, the shelter is open from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
Executive Director Mustful can be reached by email at director@greatriverrescue.com or at (218) 751-7910.
