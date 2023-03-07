BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue will provide free vaccinations for Bemidji area pets. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including Great River Rescue, for family pets in need.
Parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats — the most prevalent deadly diseases affecting pets — are preventable with a simple vaccine. An estimated 30 percent of pet parents do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care. To ensure the health and wellness of our beloved pets and to address this critical need, Great River Rescue and Petco Love have partnered to make pet vaccines free and accessible.
Through this national effort, Great River Rescue aims to vaccinate 300 pets. The first Wellness Clinic of the year will be held March 25 from noon to 4 p.m. Those interested should go to greatriverrescue.com and click on the “Events” tab to learn more and register. Space is limited. Clients must meet qualifications listed on the website.
The free vaccines distributed at events through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. Other low-cost services will include microchipping, flea/tick treatment, and Bordatella shots.
“Thanks to Petco Love we can offer these vital vaccines to our community at no cost,” said Executive Director Brandon Mustful. “We are so excited to partner with Petco Love again this year and reach more people and pets through this service.”
“It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented. It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses, and hindering saving pet lives,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President. “By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these lifesaving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease.”
