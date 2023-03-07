BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue will provide free vaccinations for Bemidji area pets. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including Great River Rescue, for family pets in need.

Parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats — the most prevalent deadly diseases affecting pets — are preventable with a simple vaccine. An estimated 30 percent of pet parents do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care. To ensure the health and wellness of our beloved pets and to address this critical need, Great River Rescue and Petco Love have partnered to make pet vaccines free and accessible.

