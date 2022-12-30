BEMIDJI — Beltrami Electric Cooperative named Great River Rescue as the winner of the local 2022 Touchstone Energy Community Award.
“Great River Rescue clearly demonstrates a strong commitment to community that we at Beltrami Electric value highly,”Communications Specialist Angela Lyseng said. “We are very pleased to recognize Great River Rescue’s contributions to our local communities.”
Great River Rescue is a community-funded and supported nonprofit organization that is committed to finding stable homes for animals in Northern Minnesota. They are a no-kill animal shelter that operates in Bemidji and provides numerous services in Bemidji and surrounding areas, as well as collaborating with other animal welfare organizations across the state. Great River Rescue uses its resources to provide care and service to more than 350 stray and surrendered animals each year that are brought to the shelter by members of the public, the City of Bemidji, and Beltrami County.
Their Pet Fixers Clinics allow low-income families and others in financial distress a way to spay, neuter, and vaccinate their pets at below-market rates. Great River Rescue also partners with other animal welfare agencies such as Red Lake Rosie’s Rescue to offer spay/neuter and wellness services to the broader community. Great River Rescue offers services such as microchipping to any pet owner, which greatly increase the chances of a lost pet being returned. Great River Rescue has teamed up with Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter to provide temporary foster care, ensuring safe housing for the pets of victims of domestic violence.
Since its inception in 1977, Great River Rescue has helped thousands of animals get a second chance at life. They continue to provide a lasting impact on our community, that reaches far beyond its small size.
Beltrami Electric sought candidates for the Touchstone Energy Community Award, which recognizes organizations for outstanding contributions to the local community. “This area is blessed with many organizations that are doing wonderful things to better our communities,” Angela Lyseng said. “We are pleased that as a Minnesota Touchstone Energy cooperative, we have this opportunity to recognize those who impact our communities in a positive way.” Great River Rescue was nominated by Ara Gallo. “Great River Rescue is a community treasure that continues to bring joy to people and animals across Northern Minnesota,” said Gallo.
Great River Rescue’s award application will be submitted for consideration to the statewide Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award committee. The statewide award recipient will be selected from numerous local award winners throughout Minnesota and the overall winner will receive $2,000 toward their community cause of choice.
