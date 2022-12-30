Accepting the local 2022 Touchstone Energy Community Award from BEC Communications Specialist Angela Lyseng is Brandon Mustful, executive director of Great River Rescue and Dynamo.
Photo submitted

BEMIDJI — Beltrami Electric Cooperative named Great River Rescue as the winner of the local 2022 Touchstone Energy Community Award.

“Great River Rescue clearly demonstrates a strong commitment to community that we at Beltrami Electric value highly,”Communications Specialist Angela Lyseng said. “We are very pleased to recognize Great River Rescue’s contributions to our local communities.”

