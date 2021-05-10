BEMIDJI — The last Saturday of GigaZone Gaming Championship 5 was held virtually April 24 with the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament.
Hunter Branson, who won the Super Smash Bros. Tournament in 2019, defended his title in 2021 and won $500. Ronnie Nguyen of Bemidji took second and $400, Kenneth Crocker of Grand Rapids finished third and won $300 and Noland Anderson of Bemidji finished fourth and $200.
In addition to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament, there was a CosPlay contest, door prize drawings throughout the day, and grand prize drawings held at the end of the day.
Grand prize winners
Playstation 5—Mary Sullivan, Bemidji;
Xbox Series X—Michael Strauch, Bemidji
Occulus Qwest 2—Ningozis White, Bemidji
CosPlay contest
First: Roselynn Jones, Cass Lake $300
Second: David Harper, Ponsford $200
Third: Khoriana Vaerconum, Hibbing $100
CosPlay Popular Vote ($200 each)
Hannah Elizabeth Cheney, Cook
Roselynn Jones, inquisitor, Cass Lake
GigaZone Gaming Championship 5 was held virtual over 3 consecutive Saturdays. The Overwatch 6v6 Tournament was held April 10 and won by Team Yes. The Madden 21 tournament was held April 17 and won by Dain Walters from Grand Rapids. For the official results of GigaZone Gaming Championship 5 visit www.paulbunyan.net
“What an incredible job our team has done in pivoting to a virtual event his year! I’m very proud of all the hard work and dedication put in to provide these three weekends of online gaming fun for the region,” said Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO/general manager.
This one-of-a-kind regional gaming event is free to play or watch and is being held virtually due to the pandemic. It showcases Paul Bunyan Communications’ IT and web development team which custom built and integrated much of the online technology to make the virtual event possible. The event leverages the speed of the GigaZone, one of the largest rural all-fiber optic Gigabit networks in the country and the entire event is run off a single residential GigaZone Internet connection.
“The GigaZone provides extreme speed and low latency which are critical for the best online gaming experience and the GigaZone Gaming Championship showcases just that,” added Leo Anderson, Paul Bunyan Communications Technology Experience Manager.
This Paul Bunyan Communications event includes the talents of many local partners including NLFX, Accidently Cool Games, Northern Amusement, as well support from several regional and national partners.
For more information on the GigaZone Gaming Championship visit www.gigazonegaming.com
Paul Bunyan Communications has the region’s largest and fastest all fiber optic network with over 5,500 square miles throughout most of Beltrami County and portions of Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, and St. Louis Counties. The Cooperative provides Broadband High Speed Internet Services including the GigaZone, digital and high definition television services, digital voice services, Residential and Business IT services, and is also northern Minnesota’s certified Apple Service Center.
