Central Lakes Rotary and Rotary District 5580 announce January as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Rotary clubs across the world are taking the initiative to End Human Trafficking. Human Trafficking is a worldwide problem and a problem right here in the Brainerd Lakes Area.
What is Human Trafficking? It is the exploitation or sale of a person into commercial sexual servitude or forced labor.
Traffickers:
• Recruit, transport, harbor, receive and transfer victims
• Through violence, threats, coercion, abduction, fraud, deception or abuse of power
• For the purpose of sexual exploitation, forced labor or services, slavery, servitude and at times organ removal.
Human trafficking is modern day slavery. There are over 40 million estimated slaves living in the world today. And it is happening in the Brainerd Lakes Area. There are 300,000 new sex trafficked victims each year in the United States. Human trafficking is a $150 billion per year business globally with $99 billion in profits from sex trafficking and $51 billion in profits from labor trafficking. It is the second largest black market crime behind illegal drug trafficking and it produces continuous profits as a person can be used over and over.
Traffickers like to work underground. They don’t necessarily want to work in big cities and are drawn to small towns as they feel they won’t get caught. Thus our area becomes prime ground for finding victims.
The average age of a child who is recruited into sex trafficking is 11 to 14 years old. The victims are forced to have sex five to 40 times a day. Unfortunately, the life expectancy of victims is just seven years.
So what can we do? Rotary’s goal is to raise awareness about Human Trafficking, educate children and youth, help families/individuals reduce vulnerabilities and work to stop the demand.
Central Lakes Rotary is planning the REHT Music Festival (Rotary Ends Human Trafficking) for Aug. 12-14, 2022, at the Lakes Area Music and Events Park in Pine River. The goals are to help raise awareness about Human Trafficking, educate families/individuals and raise funds for Rising Hope Foundation’s new home for victims being built in the Brainerd Lakes Area. Stay tuned for further information on this exciting opportunity to help end human trafficking and having a great time at the festival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.