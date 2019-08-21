Hundreds of runners and walkers, including suicide loss survivors and mental health advocates are expected to gather to raise awareness for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention as they participate in the 13th Annual Run/walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention.
The event takes place Sept. 7 at 8 a.m. at Sanford Event Center-George W. Neilson Convention Center in Bemidji. Proceeds raised will be used by the Beltrami County Suicide Prevention Program of Evergreen Youth & Family Services based in Bemidji, MN to educate area communities on suicide prevention.
Special thanks to sponsor Paul Bunyan Communications, Sanford Health Bemidji, KB101, Mix 103.7, Your QFM and Coyote Country, Bemidji Orthodontics, TruStar Federal Credit Union, and North Homes Children and Family Services.
The event includes a 5K Run/Walk, 10K Run and a 5K/10K Skate. The event will include an opening program with a guest speaker and close with the awarding of medals and door prizes. Several local community organizations will participate in a Resource fair providing free resources for participants. Visit the Hope Room, a special space set aside for suicide survivors, family and friends to find support, resources and honor loved ones.
Individuals or teams of runners, walkers and skaters may register online at www.bemidjirunwalkskate.org or find us on Facebook. $25 dollars pre-registration and $30 dollars the day of the event. Individuals and teams choosing to collect pledges can create their own fundraising page connected to the Bemidjirunwalkskate.org website. Contact Kelly Brevig for details at (218) 441-4565. T-Shirts guaranteed for those that pre-register.
The Beltrami Area Suicide Prevention Program works to prevent suicide through public awareness, education, reducing stigma associated with mental illness and provides resources to those touched by suicide. Help us take steps forward towards hope and participate in the 13th Annual Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention.
